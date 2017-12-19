Grinches pretending to be FedEx prey on holiday shoppers

(Photo: Example of a fraudulent email via FedEx.com)

(WTNH) — It is the time of year when you are getting packages delivered and are rushing to get everything done and wrapped in time for the holidays.

But, beware. Grinches are preying and hope you fall victim.

What looks like a legitimate and unassuming email from FedEx could be a ploy to get you to give up personal information or give your computer a virus.

The email may be part of a phishing scheme that appears from come from FedEx, telling you it wasn’t able to deliver your holiday package. If you click the link, your computer could become infected with a virus or you might be prompted to fill out personal information.

Ben Orlando and Brian Jaffer know what this email is all about. They got one and shared it with News 8.

“It is like the Grinch who stole Christmas!” Orlando said. “They go on to get all your personal information and ruin the holidays.”

“They send out fake letters to any email they get a hold of, saying there is a problem with your shipping,” Jaffer added. “They tell you to click this link and we’ll get information and try to deliver again.”

FedEx and consumer advocates like the Better Business Bureau warn not to click that link because it is not legitimate.

“You have to look at the fine print,” Jaffer said. “Everyone is in a rush and it’s easy to take advantage this time of year. If you look at the sender, it says “notfedex.com.”

Shoppers like Kerry Stanford say it is disconcerting someone would take advantage of the busy holiday rush, but she says it is a reality this holiday season and it is not just FedEx fakers.

“People should be careful what they click on in their emails, be careful of who’s emailing you,” Stanford said. “That’s scary it can be FedEx, the post office. People can use that and get all your information.”

FedEx, like many other delivery companies says they do not send unsolicited emails and if you do get an email like this one, delete it and let them know immediately.

If you happened to click on the link, you are not alone. You can do a virus scan on your computer and see if it needs to be taken to a computer shop for a closer look.

To see what this phishing email looks like and what FedEx says to do on their official website, click here.

