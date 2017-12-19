Hamden Police search for woman wanted for stealing jeans from Gap

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the woman who they say stole ten pairs of jeans from the Gap in Hamden on Wednesday.

Police say on December 13th, officers responded to the Gap, at 2165 Dixwell Avenue, on the report of shoplifting that had occurred earlier that day.

An investigation revealed that a woman had entered the store and stole ten pairs of jeans, which in total are worth $900. She was then seen getting into a “dark-colored SUV with a rounded back” that was driven by a man and had a Massachusetts registration plate.

Police describe the woman as being light-skinned black or Hispanic with dark hair and wearing a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (203) 230-4030.