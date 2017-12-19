Hamden police searching for woman who allegedly stole from TJ Maxx

Related Coverage Hamden Police search for woman wanted for stealing jeans from Gap

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden police are looking for a suspect who robbed a TJ Maxx on Friday. Police said that around 1:20 p.m., a white female stole $100 worth of merchandise before leaving the store on Dixwell Avenue.

She was seen getting into a tan-colored Mercury Sable.

Police said that a woman also stole ten pairs of jeans from the Hamden Gap, also on Dixwell Avenue, earlier in the week. There was no word on whether or not the two incidents were related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Derick Manning at (203) 230-4030.

