Hamden police warn residents of phone scam

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are warning people about a recent phone scam that targeted a resident on Monday.

According to police, an investigation revealed one person received a “robocall” that featured an automated voice pretending to be police. The voice then instructed the resident to wire a specific amount of money or face arrest.

Officials say the department will never ask residents to make a payment with a wire transfer. Police are urging potential victims to be aware of scam artists that provide a fake account or case number.