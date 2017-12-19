Hartford officials, MADD remind drivers to stay safe on roads during holidays

Published:
Hartford police (file).

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several Hartford city officials, lawmakers, police officers and organizations came together Tuesday morning to remind neighbors to stay safe on the roads this holiday season.

With festive parties going on, police say it is important to make sure you always have a safe way to get home. Police say they will be out in full force this holiday season.

Meantime, Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants to remind you that there are other options to getting around.

MADD has teamed up with Uber for the past three years, to combat drunk driving and to encourage people to call a designated driver.

