Hartford requests state oversight and more financial aid

Related Coverage State legislature to hold post-Christmas session to restore Medicaid cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford is requesting state oversight over its finances in exchange for millions of dollars in extra state aid to help with its budget woes.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2B1doeG) Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin formally petitioned Connecticut’s Office of Policy and Management on Tuesday.

The request would put Hartford under the oversight of an 11-member panel with review over city borrowing, union contracts, arbitration awards and budgets. It would also allow Hartford to qualify for up to $48 million in state aid for distressed municipalities.

Related Content: State legislature to hold post-Christmas session to restore Medicaid cuts

Ben Barnes, secretary of Connecticut’s Office of Policy and Management and co-chair of the oversight board, told the Courant he expects to approve the mayor’s request.

The city, which is running a $65 million deficit, would then have to submit a financial plan to the state.