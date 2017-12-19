Hartford superintendent presents school district restructuring plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford schools may see some big changes in the coming years.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez presented on Tuesday before the Board of Education a plan to restructure the Hartford Public Schools district.
The presentation estimated cost savings of $15 million per year at the end of the plan.
The plan would also make middle schools available in all school zones.
“These recommendations reflect our ongoing conversations with the community to re-imagine Hartford Public Schools. We must make some difficult decisions for our city schools to remain sustainable, but we can also use this as an opportunity to secure improved student learning experiences in all schools,” said Dr. Torres-Rodriguez.
The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the plan on Jan. 23, 2018. The plan, if approved, would be implemented between June 2018 and June 2020.
Below is the list of school buildings and facilities that are slated for closure, relocation or reconfiguration.
June 2018
Breakthrough North reconfigures
Rawson reconfigures
MLK reconfigures and relocates
High School, Inc. relocates
Montessori relocates
Batchelder closes
Simpson-Waverly closes
June 2019
Burns reconfigures
Wish reconfigures
SAND reconfigures
Milner reconfigures and relocates
High School, Inc., JMA, and Kinsella 9-12 relocates
CCCMA closes
Culinary closes
Weaver Campus Opens
Milner Middle School Building Opens
June 2020
Asian Studies reconfigures
Burr reconfigures (Middle School)
Global reconfigures
Naylor reconfigures
West Middle reconfigures
Betances STEM relocates
Breakthrough North relocates
Central Office relocates
MLK MS relocates
Pre-K Magnet relocates
Renzulli relocates
MD Fox offers Dual Language
Pre-K Magnet at Burns Opens