Hartford superintendent presents school district restructuring plan

Related Coverage Board overwhelmingly approves community college consolidation plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford schools may see some big changes in the coming years.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez presented on Tuesday before the Board of Education a plan to restructure the Hartford Public Schools district.

The presentation estimated cost savings of $15 million per year at the end of the plan.

The plan would also make middle schools available in all school zones.

“These recommendations reflect our ongoing conversations with the community to re-imagine Hartford Public Schools. We must make some difficult decisions for our city schools to remain sustainable, but we can also use this as an opportunity to secure improved student learning experiences in all schools,” said Dr. Torres-Rodriguez.

Related Content: Board overwhelmingly approves community college consolidation plan

The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on the plan on Jan. 23, 2018. The plan, if approved, would be implemented between June 2018 and June 2020.

Below is the list of school buildings and facilities that are slated for closure, relocation or reconfiguration.

June 2018

Breakthrough North reconfigures

Rawson reconfigures

MLK reconfigures and relocates

High School, Inc. relocates

Montessori relocates

Batchelder closes

Simpson-Waverly closes

June 2019

Burns reconfigures

Wish reconfigures

SAND reconfigures

Milner reconfigures and relocates

High School, Inc., JMA, and Kinsella 9-12 relocates

CCCMA closes

Culinary closes

Weaver Campus Opens

Milner Middle School Building Opens

June 2020

Asian Studies reconfigures

Burr reconfigures (Middle School)

Global reconfigures

Naylor reconfigures

West Middle reconfigures

Betances STEM relocates

Breakthrough North relocates

Central Office relocates

MLK MS relocates

Pre-K Magnet relocates

Renzulli relocates

MD Fox offers Dual Language

Weaver Campus Opens

Milner Middle School Building Opens

Pre-K Magnet at Burns Opens