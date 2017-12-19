Hold the cream and sugar: Dunkin’ beer marks winter solstice

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Dunkin’ Donuts is brewing more than coffee for the shortest and darkest day of the year.

The Canton, Massachusets-based coffee and doughnut chain said Monday it has teamed up with Wormtown Brewery to launch DDark Roasted Brew. The beer’s release is being timed to coincide exactly with the winter solstice at 11:28 a.m. Thursday.

The curious will be able to taste it on draft at Wormtown’s tap room in Worcester.

Dunkin’ Donuts says the stout-style suds feature “full-roasted coffee flavor reminiscent of freshly ground beans with a creamy mouthfeel.”

The two businesses say they’ll mark the launch by donating $11,500 to a local food bank.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s