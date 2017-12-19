Lawmakers to hold meeting on DCF following autistic teen’s death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A hearing will be held in Hartford Tuesday on how several agencies failed to save the life of 17-year-old Matthew Tirado.

Matthew Tirado was 17-years-old, but only weighed 84 pounds when he died. His autopsy showed signs of long-term abuse. So why had the Department of Children and Families closed his case just a month earlier? That’s something lawmakers want to find out at a hearing Tuesday.

This report says local and state authorities should have done more to save the life of abused 17 year-old Matthew Tirado. Some are calling for the head of @CTDCF to resign. Lawmakers are holding a hearing today on what happened and how to prevent it in the future.

Matthew’s mother is charged with manslaughter in his death. She allegedly kept the kitchen cabinets and fridge locked so Matthew had to dig through the garbage for food. He ended up starving to death. He had autism and could not speak, but there are state agencies that are supposed to protect kids like Matthew and give them a voice.

A report by the State Child Advocate says Matthew’s mother was put on the DCF child abuse registry in 2014 for abusing her daughter. Then Hartford schools reported she was abusing her son as well. But then DCF closed the Tirado case in January of 2017 without ever actually seeing Matthew. He died a month later.

Authorities say this woman starved her autistic teenage son to death. So why did DCF close the case on her just a month before he died? Legislative hearing in Hartford today.

Some top republicans want DCF commissioner Joette Katz to lose her job over that. At least one democrat on the Children’s Committee tells the Hartford Courant what is really needed are laws strengthening DCF so when a mother refuses to let authorities in the door to check on the kids, they can take action.

Commissioner Katz and others will be answering question from the Children’s Committee at an informational hearing. The public can attend, but cannot give statements.