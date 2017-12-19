Lawmakers to hold meeting on DCF following autistic teen’s death

By Published: Updated:
Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz (Image: CT.gov)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A hearing will be held in Hartford Tuesday on how several agencies failed to save the life of 17-year-old Matthew Tirado.

Matthew Tirado was 17-years-old, but only weighed 84 pounds when he died. His autopsy showed signs of long-term abuse. So why had the Department of Children and Families closed his case just a month earlier? That’s something lawmakers want to find out at a hearing Tuesday.

Related: DCF commissioner under fire from lawmakers following autistic teen’s death

Matthew’s mother is charged with manslaughter in his death. She allegedly kept the kitchen cabinets and fridge locked so Matthew had to dig through the garbage for food. He ended up starving to death. He had autism and could not speak, but there are state agencies that are supposed to protect kids like Matthew and give them a voice.

Related Content: Report: Autistic teen’s malnutrition death was preventable

A report by the State Child Advocate says Matthew’s mother was put on the DCF child abuse registry in 2014 for abusing her daughter. Then Hartford schools reported she was abusing her son as well. But then DCF closed the Tirado case in January of 2017 without ever actually seeing Matthew. He died a month later.

Some top republicans want DCF commissioner Joette Katz to lose her job over that. At least one democrat on the Children’s Committee tells the Hartford Courant what is really needed are laws strengthening DCF so when a mother refuses to let authorities in the door to check on the kids, they can take action.

Related Content: Hartford mother charged with manslaughter after son dies of malnutrition

Commissioner Katz and others will be answering question from the Children’s Committee at an informational hearing. The public can attend, but cannot give statements.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s