Man charged with manslaughter following fatal I-91 crash

Related Coverage Arrest made in fatal I-91 crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut driver is being charged with manslaughter for a rollover crash on Interstate 91 that killed his passenger last year.

John Gallucci, of Windsor, was taken into custody Saturday and charged for the death of 22-year-old Marie Parks of Springfield, Massachusetts. Police also charged the 33-year-old Gallucci with operating under the influence and reckless driving.

Related: Arrest made in fatal I-91 crash

State police say Gallucci was driving close to 86 miles per hour in December 2016 when he made a sharp turn on the highway. The vehicle spun and hit a guard rail before falling onto the road below.

Gallucci told police there was black ice on the road, but the arrest record states there was no ice. State police say they found small bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.

He was held on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.