Managing your money through a credit union

(WTNH) — Many people turn to banks to help them with their everyday finances. The president, CEO of Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union explains why credit union are another great way to manage your money.

Credit Unions are not-for-profit financial institutions which run similarly to banks. The difference is credit unions do not answer to shareholders looking to make a huge profit.

President, CEO of Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union John Holt says it’s a common misconception that Credit Unions are exclusively for certain employers or groups of people. While this was true in the past, but today they are more widely available.

Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is open to a majority of the state of Connecticut and continue to grow in their footprint and who they serve.

About one year ago, Nutmeg merged with an employer-based Credit Union, Housatonic Teachers Financial Credit Union to help them continue to do their banking with today’s demands and needs.

Nutmeg has a service for everyone. Customers can start a savings account for their children, a checking account for their teenager, or their own checking and savings accounts, certificates/CDs, financial management, even insurance.

Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union recently opened our newest branch inside the Stratford ShopRite. They also plan to open new locations in Southington as well as Milford in mid-2018.

