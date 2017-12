Related Coverage News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give an overwhelming success

(WTNH) — This season’s Gr8 Holiday Give was an overwhelming success this year thanks to donations from our generous viewers!

We collected so many toys, we needed to enlist the help of some U.S. Marines to help load them into a truck.

The toys will be handed out at the Boys and Girls Club of Milford and to Toys for Tots.

The final count ended up being 1,971 toys!

Thank you to all who dropped toys off!