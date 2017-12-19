Massachusetts State Troopers replace Connecticut officers in Puerto Rico

Related Coverage 2 Connecticut State Troopers return from Puerto Rico

(WTNH) — A changing of the guard as Connecticut State Troopers are getting ready to come home from helping out in Puerto Rico.

Massachusetts State Troopers are replacing their fellow officers from The Nutmeg State.

The island is still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Changing of the guard! Connecticut State Troopers prepare to leave Puerto Rico as Massachusetts State Troopers arrive for duty. pic.twitter.com/kF5tF2j9Q1 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 19, 2017

All 11 Connecticut troopers are set to return on Thursday.

Two Connecticut State Police officers came back last week.