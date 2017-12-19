Massachusetts State Troopers replace Connecticut officers in Puerto Rico

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — A changing of the guard as Connecticut State Troopers are getting ready to come home from helping out in Puerto Rico.

Massachusetts State Troopers are replacing their fellow officers from The Nutmeg State.

The island is still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

All 11 Connecticut troopers are set to return on Thursday.

Two Connecticut State Police officers came back last week.

