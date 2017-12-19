Massachusetts woman buys groceries for five families

(WTNH)–A heartwarming story out of Massachusetts, as many are paying it forward this holiday season. A woman, out of the kindness of her heart, decided to pay for the full grocery bills for five different families.

Darcie Fisher was in line with her credit card in hand when a women said to her, I”m going to buy your groceries.” She couldn’t believe it. Her bill was hundreds of dollars, but the woman who only said her name was Kate insisted on paying. She also bought the groceries of other families as well totally nearly $1,500.

Darcie knew she had to pay the generosity forward, so she went to a local K-Mart to pay for the bills of five different families, who had toys on layaway.

They are telling their story in the hopes that people will hear about it, and pass it on.

