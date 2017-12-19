New Haven employee on paid leave for more than a year after blowing whistle on falling buildings

Related Coverage Apartment building partially collapses, residents evacuated

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The city of New Haven is facing a federal lawsuit with damning allegations. News 8 was first to obtain this latest seven-count legal action by whistleblower John Raffone.

In it he claims widespread “unethical or illegal” behavior in the Office of Building Inspection and Enforcement, where Raffone was an assistant inspector.

Among the many other allegations, Raffone says he “felt threatened” by his bosses after exposing so-called wink-and-nod practices for property owners with close ties to city hall. At issue is an historic building that used to sit at 808 Chapel Street.

Raffone says he warned his superiors back in February 2015 the building was unsafe and contractors were performing work on more structures in the city without proper permits. But he says his claims were ignored because the building owners were friends with former Mayor John DeStefano.

A few months later the same building collapsed, but it’s unclear why.

A short time later Raffone claims he was stripped of his duties and assigned to do “busy work” at the reception desk.

By October of 2016, Raffone was placed on administrative leave with pay pending a transfer to a new department. To this day more than a whole year later, Raffone remains on paid leave courtesy of your tax money.

Raffone declined to speak to News 8. His attorney reluctantly told News 8’s Mario Boone “…his client has been seeking reinstatement to his job for a long time to no avail. He seeks to be returned to his job as a building official working in an environment that is free of harassment,” said Attorney Jacques Parenteau.

We tracked down Mayor Toni Harp to ask if it’s acceptable for a city worker to be on paid leave for more than a year.

“Well, you know, sometime,” said Mayor Harp. “It’s a matter under litigation and I’m not at liberty to say.”