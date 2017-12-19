New Haven employee on paid leave for more than a year after blowing whistle on falling buildings

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The city of New Haven is facing a federal lawsuit with damning allegations. News 8 was first to obtain this latest seven-count legal action by whistleblower John Raffone.

In it he claims widespread “unethical or illegal” behavior in the Office of Building Inspection and Enforcement, where Raffone was an assistant inspector.

Among the many other allegations, Raffone says he “felt threatened” by his bosses after exposing so-called wink-and-nod practices for property owners with close ties to city hall. At issue is an historic building that used to sit at 808 Chapel Street.

Related Content: Apartment building partially collapses, residents evacuated

Raffone says he warned his superiors back in February 2015 the building was unsafe and contractors were performing work on more structures in the city without proper permits. But he says his claims were ignored because the building owners were friends with former Mayor John DeStefano.

A few months later the same building collapsed, but it’s unclear why.

A short time later Raffone claims he was stripped of his duties and assigned to do “busy work” at the reception desk.

By October of 2016, Raffone was placed on administrative leave with pay pending a transfer to a new department. To this day more than a whole year later, Raffone remains on paid leave courtesy of your tax money.

Raffone declined to speak to News 8. His attorney reluctantly told News 8’s Mario Boone “…his client has been seeking reinstatement to his job for a long time to no avail. He seeks to be returned to his job as a building official working in an environment that is free of harassment,” said Attorney Jacques Parenteau.

We tracked down Mayor Toni Harp to ask if it’s acceptable for a city worker to be on paid leave for more than a year.

“Well, you know, sometime,” said Mayor Harp. “It’s a matter under litigation and I’m not at liberty to say.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s