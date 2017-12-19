New London reacts to recent violence

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Candles in front of 22 Grand Street mark where another city man has lost his life to homicide. It’s a disturbing trend now two weekends in a row.

27-year-old Travon Brown’s light went dark on Sunday. Police say he was stabbed while on the corner of Grand and Elm Streets and then went to the nearby home of a friend for help.

“I think the community is reeling from the fact this type of violence can happen,” said Mayor Michael Passero.

He first spoke out after a deadly weekend a week ago. On Dec. 9, Quvonte Andre Gray was shot and killed in an apartment on Orchard Street. The next day, 49-year-old Robert Pomerleau was stabbed to death over a reported fight about rent on Tilley Street. 44-year-old Patrick McInerney was arrested.

Related Content: Officials identify victim of fatal New London stabbing

“What’s sad is that I walk past this everyday because I work right down the road,” said Suzanne Simpson.

She says in addition to these recent deaths, there was also a murder on Oct. 25 on Blackhall Street. 46-year-old Metese Hinds was charged with killing 33-year-old Raheeim General.

“It doesn’t seem as though that there’d be trouble here so it’s pretty shocking that they seem pretty mellow during the day and you hear that this is the fourth one in just a short period of time,” said Simpson. “It gets a little disturbing.”

The foul homicides this fall are the only ones this year in New London which already has an inter-agency task force of sorts trying to tackle quality of life, opioid, and sober house issues.

Related Content: Police: An arrest has been made in a fatal New London stabbing

“These issues aren’t just police issues, it’s a whole community working together,” said Mayor Passero.

“We got a lot of nice things happening and it’s such a black eye when like that happens to a city that keeps trying to recover,” said Simpson.

So far, there have been two arrests in the four homicides, but the mayor says there is no danger to the general public.