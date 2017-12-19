Tractor trailer crash closes Route 15 Northbound on Hartford-Wethersfield line; life-threatening injury reported

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

HARTFORD and WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An overturned tractor trailer is causing traffic issues for commuters on Tuesday evening.

Officials say a tractor trailer crashed on Route 15 Northbound on the Hartford–Wethersfield line around 5 p.m. The route is closed between Exits 85 and 86 while officials work to clear the scene.

Connecticut State Police say at least one person suffered a life-threatening injury.

It is not known when the route will reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.