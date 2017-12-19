Parents upset over surprise Ivanka Trump high school visit

Related Coverage Ivanka Trump in Connecticut to talk education

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Parents of students at Norwalk High School say they were upset when Ivanka Trump made an unannounced visit.

Some parents pulled their children from class on Monday, saying they were troubled they were not told in advance that President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior White House adviser was paying a visit to Norwalk Early College Academy at Norwalk High School.

Karey Fitzgerald, of Norwalk, told News 12 Connecticut she thinks parents should have had the choice of whether to send their child to school when Ivanka Trump was there.

Ivanka Trump and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty spoke with a handful of students at the academy. It runs on a program developed by IBM to allow students to simultaneously earn a high school diploma, associate degree and develop technical skills.