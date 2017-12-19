PD: Man wanted for robbing Stratford store with machete

By Published: Updated:
(Stratford Police)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Stratford Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a convenience store with a machete, early Monday morning.

Police say at around 12:18 a.m., officers responded to the 24/7 Express, at 1607 Barnum Avenue, for a robbery where the suspect was armed with a machete. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, who is about 5’3″ tall and possibly in his 20’s or 30’s. He was wearing an army green zip up hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers, sunglasses and a fury tan “trapper” style hat with ear-flaps during the robbery.

(Stratford Police)

Police say about $800 in cash was stolen from the store.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 203-385-4141.

