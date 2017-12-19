Pets and the holidays: Do’s and don’ts

The holiday season can be especially fun having guests come over but it can be an extremely stressful time for both you and your pets. Before you think about adopting one or having people come in to your house, here are some tips to make sure these little guys stay as safe as can be.

Richard Horowitz of Bark Busters has been interacting with pets and pet owners for a dozen years now. Having a pet in your home is great, but he warns that impulse and adoption can be very dangerous.

“It’s always wonderful to adopt a dog, but do it at the right time. You have to have the right lifestyle. You can’t just take a dog into your home and then go back to work the next day, you have to have time to transition with your dog.” Mentioned Richard.

So be smart and think twice before bringing home that cute puppy on Christmas Day. Rule number two, prep your dogs for guests by taking them for a walk first.

Horowitz notes, “Physically and mentally tire them out. Then we recommend you put them in a different room. Once everybody gets in, if your dogs are the type of dogs that are friendly, then you let them out and come and greet the guests.”

And rule number three, watch them very closely this time of the year, there are lots of dangerous items lurking around your house.

If you’re lighting any candles, be careful because dogs can knock them over with their tail.

Be aware that some snow globes are filled with antifreeze that are poisonous to pets.

Don’t put any orniments that you don’t want eaten at the bottom of your tree, and avoid tinsel also.

If you have a big dog, anchor your tree to the ceiling to prevent it from toppling over.

Make sure your dog doesn’t drink the water from the tree, it can be harmful to them.

Watch out for batteries with children’s toys, and make sure dogs don’t eat chocolate or table scraps!