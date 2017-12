PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — An active shooter has been reported in Plainfield early Tuesday evening.

Police are asking residents to shelter in place after reports came in of an active shooter in the town.

Officials say to avoid Black Hill Road and that the suspect is armed and dangerous. Authorities are reporting that shots have been fired.

The suspect’s exact location is not known at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.