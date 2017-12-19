Police search for driver in Bloomfield hit and run

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Bloomfield Police are looking for the driver in a hit and run that left a South Windsor man injured on Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1415 Blue Hills Avenue where they found a 49-year-old man who had been struck by a dark color sedan.

Police say the sedan had been traveling in the right, most southbound lane of Blue Hills Avenue, Route 187, and then continued traveling after the collision without stopping.

Officers on scene were able to find pieces of a passenger’s side mirror from a Nissan, along with piece of black plastic believed to be from the evading vehicle.

Police say the victim had exited a CT Transit bus on the north side of the street and was crossing the road, when he was hit while making his way to the curb-line. The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital, where he is being treated for severe bleeding of the lower left leg and a possible fracture.

Blue Hills Avenue was closed in the southbound direction for the investigation but has since been reopened.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 860-242-5501.

