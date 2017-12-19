Police search for witness in fatal Arrigoni Bridge hit and run

By Published: Updated:
(Middletown Police)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Middletown Police are looking for the driver of a car who they say witnessed a fatal hit and run on the Arrigoni Bridge back in November.

Middletown Police released surveillance videos on their Facebook page of a vehicle that is believed to be a Chrysler LHS model 4D.

Related: Police searching for driver in deadly bridge hit-and-run

Police say the driver and passenger(s) of that car witnessed a fatal accident between an Audi A4 and a scooter. That crash happened on the Arrigoni Bridge at around 10:52 p.m. on November 4th.

According to police, the vehicle had turned around on Main Street in Portland before the Route 66 intersection immediately following the crash, at which time it traveled back over the bridge into Middletown.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is urged to contact Portland Police at 860-342-6780 or the Middletown Police Traffic Division.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s