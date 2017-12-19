Police search for witness in fatal Arrigoni Bridge hit and run

Related Coverage Police searching for driver in deadly bridge hit-and-run

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Middletown Police are looking for the driver of a car who they say witnessed a fatal hit and run on the Arrigoni Bridge back in November.

Middletown Police released surveillance videos on their Facebook page of a vehicle that is believed to be a Chrysler LHS model 4D.

Police say the driver and passenger(s) of that car witnessed a fatal accident between an Audi A4 and a scooter. That crash happened on the Arrigoni Bridge at around 10:52 p.m. on November 4th.

According to police, the vehicle had turned around on Main Street in Portland before the Route 66 intersection immediately following the crash, at which time it traveled back over the bridge into Middletown.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is urged to contact Portland Police at 860-342-6780 or the Middletown Police Traffic Division.