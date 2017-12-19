Police warn of DUI dangers in December

Related Coverage State Police to ramp up DUI enforcement during holidays

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Alexa Crosby was just 17-years-old when she was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Enfield. She was one of three girls in the car at the time, and all of them had been drinking.

On Tuesday, joined by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), AAA, and law enforcement, Alexa’s mother spoke out in hopes of saving lives.

“It was a knock on the door, 2:30 in the morning. Every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Tina Crosby. “They asked if I was Alexa’s mom and immediately my heart sunk and I said, “Yes,” and they’re like, “There’s been an accident and Alexa was killed on the highway.'”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the week between Christmas and New Year’s is one of the busiest when it come to fatal DUI crashes. With holiday parties in full swing, police are urging people to call an Uber, take a cab or bus, or have a designated driver.

Related Content: State Police to ramp up DUI enforcement during holidays

“There’s so many ways now to not drink and drive you’re running out of excuses and we’re not here to threaten people or to scare people but we will have a lot of enforcement over the holiday season,” said Deputy Chief of Hartford Police Brian Foley.

AAA says there have been 275 deaths on Connecticut roads so far this year. 38% of them have been alcohol or drug-related. In an effort to keep those where they’re at, both state and local police say they’re increasing patrols and DUI check points.

Tina Crosby hopes Alexa’s story will encourage others to play it safe.

“I don’t want her death to go in vain. I want to make a difference. If I can stop one person from getting behind the wheel and causing this much pain that I’ve endured then I will. I will talk everyday if I have to,” said Crosby.