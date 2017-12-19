Prince Harry takes over for grandfather as Captain General of the Royal Marines

WTNH.com staff Published:
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile as they arrive at the Nottingham Contemporary to attend a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair, in Nottingham, England, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. The couple are taking part in their first official visit together, choosing to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS with a visit to a youth project in Nottingham. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

(WTNH) — Prince Harry has a new job.

The royal family announced on Monday that Prince Harry is the new Captain General of the Royal Marines.

He will take over for his granddad, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has held the role since 1953.

Related Content: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary

Prince Harry served in the army for 10 years, rising to the rank of captain.

He also did two tours of Afghanistan.

Related Content: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry May 19 on FA Cup day

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s