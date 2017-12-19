Prince Harry takes over for grandfather as Captain General of the Royal Marines

(WTNH) — Prince Harry has a new job.

The royal family announced on Monday that Prince Harry is the new Captain General of the Royal Marines.

He will take over for his granddad, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has held the role since 1953.

Prince Harry served in the army for 10 years, rising to the rank of captain.

He also did two tours of Afghanistan.

