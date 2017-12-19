Recipe for holiday yogurt bark

(WTNH) — Registered dietitian Heidi Harkompf of the New England Dairy Food Council makes a healthier holiday bark using yogurt.

Base recipe:

2 cups vanilla Greek style yogurt

1/3 cup fruit lightly crushed

Topping suggestions: Pomegranate seeds, sliced kiwi, whole berries, coconut flakes, mini chocolate chips, sprinkles.

Instructions:

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Mix together yogurt and crushed fruit. Spread mixture onto parchment lined pan. Top with toppings of choice. Freeze for 2 hours. Break into large chunks and serve.

Suggested themes:

Snow on the frozen pond: use crushed banana as the fruit, top with coconut

Christmas Tree: Use Kiwi as the crushed fruit, top with pomegrate seeds as ornaments. Use tree shaped cookie cutter to make cut out.

Holiday lights: Omit crushed fruit using only vanilla Greek yogurt as base. Top with colorful sprinkles.

Candy Cane: Make one batch with crushed kiwi as fruit, another batch with crushed dark cherries. Put large tablespoons of each batch on sheet pan and then lightly swirl together with toothpick to create candy cane style stripes.