Sen. Murphy urging Congress to protect ‘dreamers’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Senator Chris Murphy is urging Congress to take action on protections for ‘dreamers.’ Those are the approximately 700,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. when they were young, and are either in school or in the military.

“Christmas and the holiday season, it’s not about presents, it’s about people. It’s about recommitting ourselves to this uniquely American notion that we are all in this together, and we are weaker as a whole if individuals that love among us are in crisis,” Murphy said.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is slated to end on March 5 if Congress does not act.

