Silver Alert issued for missing Bristol teen

By Published:
Evelyn Rodriguez (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Bristol teen on Monday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, 13-year-old Evelyn Rodriguez has been reported as missing.

Police describe Rodriguez as a Hispanic girl with auburn hair and brown eyes. They say she stands around 5’2″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Rodriguez was last seen wearing a grey sweater and burgundy pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to give Bristol police a call at 860-584-3011.

