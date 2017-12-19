State warns HUSKY families kid insurance program at risk

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of Connecticut families are being warned the state may have to close a popular health insurance program for children if Congress doesn’t reauthorize federal funding.

The Department of Social Services began sending notices to parents and guardians last weekend, letting them know that funds for HUSKY B are expected to run out on Jan. 31.

Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut called on Republicans to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or HUSKY B in Connecticut, as soon as possible. Murphy says more than 17,000 low- and moderate-income children in the state could be adversely affected.

DSS says the state has been using leftover federal funds to keep the program running since September 30, when Congress allowed the funding to expire.

