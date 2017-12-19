Stretch Your Dollar: Careful steps to consider during holiday shopping crunch time

(WTNH)– We are in the final few days for you to order gifts online and get them here by Christmas. We are stretching your dollar with careful steps to consider as we approach crunch time.

It’s the final countdown to Christmas. Malls are packed and delivery drivers are working overtime. As you scramble to get those gift orders placed, KeyBank’s Courtney Jinjika has some tips to protect your budget.

For starters, be careful as you click.

“Sometimes you’re clicking through to a completely different site. You want to be sure to be looking at the web address. You want to be sure to see the “https” which shows that it’s secured and then making sure where you’re connected to Wi-Fi. The public Wi-Fi has the capability to be hacked a little bit easier. And when you’re putting card numbers out there an banking information, that can be a danger,” said Jinjika.

It’s a good idea to pay with a credit card this time of year. Those come with added protections in case your information gets in the wrong hands during the busy season.

And keep yourself honest. Utilize bank features like those at KeyBank that track your spending by category so you don’t go too far over budget.

“Our restaurant spending for specially things like coffee and donuts, you can have it categorized by certain restaurants or retailers where you think you spend a lot of money,” said Jinjika. “Once you see that lump sum, it’s kind of shocking.”

And be careful as you pick up the “extras”. New holiday décor can run you more money than you’d expect when you combine that with the coffees on the go and dining out in between shopping.