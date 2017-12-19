Waterbury Police arrest “armed and dangerous” teen for attempted murder

Levar S. Roach (Waterbury Police)

Warning: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury Police have arrested an “armed and dangerous” teen Tuesday, who was wanted for attempted murder.

Last week, Waterbury Police issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Levar S. Roach for a number of charges including Criminal Attempt at Murder and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, among other alleged crimes.

Police said Roach was to be considered “armed and dangerous” and is a known gang member.

News 8 obtained exclusive surveillance video that shows Roach allegedly firing multiple rounds. The victim was hit in the neck, but survived. Police said he is also gang-affiliated.

Roach was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt at Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment and Illegally Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

He is being held at at Waterbury Police Headquarters on a $750,000 bond and will be in court Tuesday.

 

