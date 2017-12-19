Wilbur Cross ready for city rivalry game with Hillhouse

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The whole city of New Haven will be out for a big matchup in high school boys’ basketball on Wednesday night. Hillhouse will host city rival Wilbur Cross.

The Governors took a beatdown last year against the Academics, but that was last year. Wilbur Cross is looking to get back on the floor again.

Wilbur Cross won their season opener, 77-51, over Hartford Public. They say they’re taking this game just like any other, or at least trying to.

“It’s just real personal, I guess,” said Wilbur Cross senior guard Will Antrum. “We gotta go out there and compete and win.”

“We just stay as a team. We don’t get into all of the social media, we just stay quiet,” said junior guard Joel Pullen.

