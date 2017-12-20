1 dead in Griswold house fire

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH)– One person has died after a fire broke out in a Griswold home on Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 5:15 a.m., troopers responded to 70 Kenwood Estates for a fully-involved house fire.

Police say one person was found dead inside the home. Their identity and cause of death has not been released.

Detectives from the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Eastern District Major Crime have responded to the scene and are assisting in the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.