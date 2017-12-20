11-year-old girl helps deliver baby brother

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– 11-year-old Angie Valverde can’t wait until her baby brother is old enough to hear the story about how he was born. That’s because she helped deliver him. To her mother’s surprise Alvaro came two weeks early.

Angie said her mother was in severe pain at home when she ran to help. Her mother describes how it happened through a translator. Maruja Solano said, “The first thing she asked Angie to do is to help her get to her bedroom but once they got there mom couldn’t get on the bed.”

Valverde told NEWS8, “I was standing next to the bed. I was standing next to the head of the baby because it was coming out.” Angie’s mom couldn’t get on the bed so she told her daughter to grab the baby.

Valverde added, “He fell and the head was like right here.” A ceremony was held for the 6-grader yesterday at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School and the New London firefighters honored her bravery.

Fire Chief Henry Kydd with the New London Fire Department said, “We wanted to let her know how special she is and what a great feat that she accomplished.” Chief Kydd said this is the first time he has seen someone this young deliver a baby. Chief Kydd added, “My Lt. said after the fact she got a little weepy and emotional but he said she couldn’t believe how strong she was.”

Angie said she was relieved when the paramedics arrived. Valverde added, “I was afraid that my mom didn’t make it, or the baby fall.” Fire chief Henry Kydd said Angie’s quick thinking and actions resulted in a safe and healthy delivery.

Fire Chief Henry Kydd added, “She held the baby and prevented injury and that’s why we have a healthy baby boy here today.” Her mother said she’s very proud of her daughter. Solano added, “I feel that Angie is very brave that she was well-behaved that she was listening.” Angie said she’s not sure what she wants to be when she grows up but isn’t ruling out becoming a doctor or nurse. Reporting in New London, Noelle Gardner NEWS8.