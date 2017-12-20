8 Minute Meals: roasted salmon filet

(WTNH) — Chef Bill Marinelli makes a roasted salmon filet oreganata.

Ingredients:

1 boneless, skinless salmon filet, about 2 lbs.

Vegetable cooking spray

3 cups of plain breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh garlic

1 heaping tablespoon dried oregano

2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup olive oil

1 stick of melted butter

splash of white wine

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Spray a cookie sheet with vegetable cooking spray

Lay salmon filet on cookie sheet and lightly season with salt and pepper

Thoroughly mix all other ingredients except white wine in a bowl – break up lumps that may form from wet ingredients

Evenly distribute the breadcrumb mixture over the salmon filet, pressing down so breadcrumb mixture adheres to the salmon

Drizzle the whole salmon with white wine

Roast in the oven until an internal temperature of 125 degrees(about 15-20 minutes)

Cooking time can vary so pay attention to internal temperature