8 Minute Meals: roasted salmon filet

By Published:

(WTNH) — Chef Bill Marinelli makes a roasted salmon filet oreganata.

Ingredients:

1 boneless, skinless salmon filet, about 2 lbs.

Vegetable cooking spray

3 cups of plain breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh garlic

1 heaping tablespoon dried oregano

2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup olive oil

1 stick of melted butter

splash of white wine

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Spray a cookie sheet with vegetable cooking spray

Lay salmon filet on cookie sheet and lightly season with salt and pepper

Thoroughly mix all other ingredients except white wine in a bowl – break up lumps that may form from wet ingredients

Evenly distribute the breadcrumb mixture over the salmon filet, pressing down so breadcrumb mixture adheres to the salmon

Drizzle the whole salmon with white wine

Roast in the oven until an internal temperature of 125 degrees(about 15-20 minutes)

Cooking time can vary so pay attention to internal temperature

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s