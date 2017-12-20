Actor T.J. Miller denies sexual assault allegations

(WTNH)–Actor TJ Miller is accused of assaulting a woman who knew him in college. The alleged victim claims Miller choked her during a sexual encounter in 2001.

Miller and his wife Kate Gorney issued a statement denying the allegations.

They say the woman has repeatedly tried to break them up over the past few years.

The statement reads:

“We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college, she attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations. She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us). She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely, she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus ‘I’m going to destroy them’ & ‘I’m going to ruin him.’

“We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person’s character, and also on the real facts of the matter.