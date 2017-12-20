Brewery to bring business, jobs to Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breweries are popping up all around Connecticut; the latest one is set to be built in Milford. It’s a trend that’s bringing jobs to our state and bringing money to our towns.

Tribus Beer Co. will open on Raton Drive in Milford. Some of the equipment is already in place inside. There will be a 1,600 square foot taproom, plus an outdoor beer garden.

The owners just got their zoning permit.

“We want to bring something that Milford does not have and really should,” said Sebastian D’Agostino, co-founder and brewer. “It’s going to be exciting.”

They’ve prebuilt the bar, but there’s still lots of work to do. Drains will have to be put in and there’s electrical work to be done.

“We saw a huge room for opportunity,” said co-founder Sean O’Neill. “It’s kind of on the cusp of New Haven and Fairfield Counties, which can attract a lot of different consumers.”

Though there are other breweries in Stratford and in Branford, the owners say breweries are getting more and more popular. They want Tribus Beer Co. to be a place where people can come with friends, coworkers or even their families.

“It’s laid back. It’s a different scene other than just going to a bar or going to a nightclub or restaurant. You get a different vibe,” said D’Agostino.

This won’t just be good for beer lovers. The brewery will likely hire about a half dozen people to work full and part time in its first year. The owners are hoping to be involved in the community. They want their brewery to be a place that’s known for more than just good beer.

“As a startup company in a congested market with a lot of competition your main goal is creating a destination,” said O’Neill.

The owners are hoping to open in March or April.