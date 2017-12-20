CDC issues warning regarding lead

Related Coverage Concerns over lithium-ion batteries in toys

(WTNH) — The CDC is issuing a new warning about lead.

It reports that there are children living in at least four million households in the U.S. that contain high levels of lead.

Here’s what you can do to protect your children from lead exposure:

Know where all their toys and jewelry come from.

Some imported items as well as antiques and collectibles often contain lead.

If you suspect your child may have been exposed to lead, have their blood tested.

There is no safe level of lead in blood and there are no early symptoms.