Crash with life-threatening injury closes part of I-84 W in Union

UNION, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of I-84 westbound is closed in Union after life-threatening injuries were reported in a crash on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that the two left lanes of I-84 westbound are closed between exits 74 and 73 after a one vehicle accident was reported at around 6:52 a.m.

State Police say there was a life-threatening injury reported in the crash but released no further details.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed in the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The DOT says the highway is expected to fully reopen in three hours or less.