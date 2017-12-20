Delta wants Georgia Power, Atlanta airport to cover losses caused by outage

By Published:
A man sleeps on the terminal floor at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Power has been restored at the airport after a Sunday blackout caused by a fire stranded thousands of passengers and grounded at least 1,500 flights. (AP Photo John Amis)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WTNH)–Delta wants Georgia Power and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to cover the losses caused by Sunday’s power outage.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that those losses may be between $25 and $50 million. That doesn’t include the money Delta is spending to reimburse travelers for hotel stays.

Hartfield-Jackson is the world’s busiest airport, and the power outage forced Delta to cancel 1,400 flights.

Officials said the fire started in a Georgia Power underground electrical facility. Its exact cause has not yet been determined.

