Delta wants Georgia Power, Atlanta airport to cover losses caused by outage

ATLANTA, Georgia (WTNH)–Delta wants Georgia Power and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to cover the losses caused by Sunday’s power outage.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that those losses may be between $25 and $50 million. That doesn’t include the money Delta is spending to reimburse travelers for hotel stays.

Hartfield-Jackson is the world’s busiest airport, and the power outage forced Delta to cancel 1,400 flights.

Officials said the fire started in a Georgia Power underground electrical facility. Its exact cause has not yet been determined.