Destination Location: News 8 Goes to Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Destination Location feature during ‘Good Morning Connecticut’ at 9am took a trip to the Connecticut shoreline visiting Madison. The town neighbors Killingworth, Clinton, North Branford, Durham and Northford in the southern part of Connecticut. In addition to the beaches like Hammonasset Beach State Park, residents of the town had a lot to say about what to do and say and shared their recommendations with us on Facebook.

The town boats great waterviews from the Madison Surf Club and Madison Beach Hotel, both popular locations for residents in town. Dining in the area is also plentiful with great recommendations from seafood at Lenny & Joe’s Fishtale to Nick’s Place Restaurant for breakfast, Portofino’s Pizzeria and Moxie, a modern shoreline eatery which we profiled on Restaurant Road Trip.

Madison’s Town Center was a highlight with dozens of local shops lining Main Street to pick up great gifts and items.

