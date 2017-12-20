Evan’s Toy Shoppe in Hamden thriving despite turbulent times

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–At Evan’s Toy Shoppe in Hamden, business is booming, as shoppers choose to pass up the big box stores and shop small instead.

“All I have to do is give a little bit of information about someone and it’s done. It’s such fun to shop here,” said Joan Venditto of West Haven.

“My preference is always to come to the small stores, whether it’s for toys or anything else. I prefer the experience. I prefer the selection,” said Kathy Herlihy of Wallingford.

Owner Laurie Hershman is an expert on every toy in the store, and customers come from all over Connecticut to find just the right gift.

“I learn every game. I look at every craft. I try everything before I sell it and so because I hand pick it, I’m very knowledgable about the product and so I could explain everything to people before they buy it,” she said.

Toys ‘R’ Us says it isn’t feeling the same holiday love, as seasonal sales are down 15 percent from last year. The company is considering closing upwards of 100 stores across the country as a result.

That announcement isn’t shaking the employees at Evan’s at all.

“I’m actually not too worried about going out of business. No. I will be here for a long time. I just know we’ll be here for a very long time,” Laurie said.

Evan’s has been open for 25 years now. They’ve been in the same exact location the entire time, and Laurie says part of the success is keeping up with the changing trends.

Competing with stores big and small, online shopping is at an all-time high. Lauire says small businesses need to find ways to get customers off of their computers and into their stores.

“I’m on Facebook every night looking as to what we got in, what’s coming, what’s going, what’s leaving, what’s hot and selling, and it just creates a frenzy,” she said.