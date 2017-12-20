First independent ticket for Governor launched

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The first independent ticket for Governor is being launched Wednesday.

Oz Griebel, a former Republican and head of the Greater Hartford Chamber of Commerce, is announcing his independent run for Governor. Former Democrat and Newtown gun control activist, Atty. Monte Frank, is to be his running mate.

They’re hoping to distinguish themselves from the very crowded field of Republicans and Democrats by saying they will focus on “breaking partisan barriers to progress.”

The last independent politicians to win statewide office were Joe Lieberman and Lowell Weicker, who both had tremendous state wide name recognition from serving years in office under traditional party labels; Lieberman a Democrat and Weicker a Republican.

Griebel is well know to the business community around the Capitol city but even though he ran for the Republican nomination unsuccessfully in 2010, he is not well known to the public at large.

They are not planning to participate in the state’s public financing system which means they will have to raise millions for campaign through donations — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) December 20, 2017

Frank is well known to gun control advocates because of his affiliation with the “Newtown Action Alliance.”