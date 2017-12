Related Coverage Final day to enroll in Obamacare is here!

(WTNH) — A reminder to our viewers out there that Friday is the final day you can sign up for health care for 2018 under the Affordable Care Act.

Access Health CT has sites set up across Connecticut to help people who are trying to obtain coverage.

There will be specialists at each location to walk you through the process of choosing a health care plane that’s right for you.

For more information, you can visit Access Health CT’s website.