GOP tax bill nears finish line as House version requires re-vote

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Republicans in both the House and the Senate are celebrating a major legislative victory Wednesday morning. The biggest change to the federal tax code in three decades is almost a done deal.

Yes, in their rush to get this done before Christmas, there was an error in the House version that will require a re-vote today. Meanwhile the Senate stayed up late and passed it about 5 hours ago.

It was almost 1 a.m. when it happened…a strict party-line vote of 51-48. This is something republicans have been trying to do for years, and it is a cause championed by President Donald Trump. The plan involved big tax cuts to corporations, who are then supposed to take all that extra money and grow their business, hire more people and pay them better wages.

Democrats warn that the people who run those corporations are going to keep most of that money for themselves, raising executive pay and rewarding shareholders.

“The one percent wealthiest will see 83% of all the benefits in this tax bill and it will create this humungous debt. That’s immoral as well as unwise,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

That debt is the other thing democrats are warning about. They say this tax overhaul could create a 13-figure debt that will be passed along to the next generation with no plans on how to re-pay it. While the Senate voted along party lines, there were some republican defectors in the house, particularly from states in the northeast and California where state taxes are high. This tax bill caps the amount of state tax you can deduct from your federal taxes at $10,000,

So overall taxes would actually go up in states like New York, New Jersey, and yes, here in Connecticut…for many people who would see a tax break in other states.

As to why the House has to vote on this again…

There were three parts of the house bill that the Senate parliamentarian determined violated something called the Byrd rule. It’s complicated to explain, but it is pretty easy to fix. It should not affect the outcome as the house already passed basically this same bill by 24 votes just Tuesday.