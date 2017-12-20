Hartford man facing robbery, firearm charges

Related Coverage New London Police offer a safe exchange zone

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing a number of charges following an investigation into victims being targeted over mobile classified web apps.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between Sept and Nov. 2017, more than a dozen robberies took place in Hartford in which individuals lured potential customers using postings on web apps through the use of a fake account. Upon arrival, these victims were robbed of items such as money and cell phones.

Officials say in all of the robberies, the assailants brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

Authorities say they responded to one such incident on Nov. 11 on Blue Hills Avenue. Upon arrival, units located a man with a gunshot wound who said he met with another man to purchase an iPhone. The victim stated a man, identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Halliday, pointed a handgun at the victim. Police say the victim tried to drive away and was struck by one round fired by Halliday.

Halliday is facing a number of charges for the incident.

Each offense carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.