Heroin, firearm seized in New London drug bust

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man is facing numerous charges after a drug bust on Wednesday.

Police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment located at 40 Hempstead Street in New London.

Police say inside the apartment they found approximately 23 grams of heroin packaged for sale, a stolen handgun, $2,937 in U.S. currency, and other suspicious items.

Following the search and seizure, officials arrested the unit’s occupant, 27-year-old Mateen Haskins.

Haskins has been charged with two counts of Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Operating a Drug Factory, and other related charges.