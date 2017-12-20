Housing unit closing at Cheshire juvenile detention facility

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says his administration is closing one of 10 housing units at the Manson Youth Institution, a juvenile detention facility in Cheshire.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday the planned closure will save the state of Connecticut more than $600,000 in annual operating costs.

Related Content: Connecticut prison population falls below 14,000 inmates

The Manson Youth Institution, a high-security facility, currently houses 490 offenders under the age of 22 who have been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing. At its peak, the facility once held 700 inmates.

Malloy credits recent juvenile justice reforms and declining arrests for the reduction in inmates. His office says the number of inmates between the ages of 18 and 21 in Department of Correction custody has dropped by 62 percent since 2009.

The administration has also closed other facilities in recent years.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s