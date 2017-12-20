Investigators look into possible connection between two fires

Related Coverage State Police: Glastonbury car fire connected to fatal Griswold house fire

GLASTONBURY & GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — It has been a long 18 hours for investigators as they try and put the pieces of the puzzle together. Two fires, one body, and others unaccounted for.

“It was massive, we could feel the heat across the street,” stated Anna Mihailides describing the early Thursday morning fire in Griswold.

That home is now just charred walls and a foundation. Firefighters found one person dead inside.

Chief Tom Holowaty of the Griswold Fire Department says others are missing.

“We do know that there were two, possibly three people that lived in the residence,” he explained.

Original Story: State Police: Glastonbury car fire connected to fatal Griswold house fire

Then, a second fire, one that State Police believe is connected to the same case.

This time, the flames came from an empty car. Thomas Smith shot video on his cell phone of balls of fire and smoke erupting 15 and 20 feet into the air behind the luxury apartments on Nanel Drive in Glastonbury.

“I thought it was gunshots, so I came outside and saw the car in engulfed in flames,” he said.

It is a pretty tight timeline.

Police say the Griswold house fire broke out at about 5:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Just about an hour later, a car that police say is connected to the house goes up in flames in Glastonbury. Thomas Smith says there were a couple dozen police and fire marshals going door-to-door talking to neighbors.

“They came around and knocked on doors and asked questions asked if I had seen anything. I didn’t see anything but a car on fire!” Smith exclaimed.

State investigators have taken the charred remains of the vehicle to an impound lot in Colechester.