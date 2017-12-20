Jeweler pleads guilty to $5M scheme using fake invoices

By Published:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man pleaded guilty Wednesday to what federal authorities described as a long-running $5 million fraud scheme using his Rhode Island jewelry store.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Rhode Island said 52-year-old Gerald Kent, of Groton, Connecticut, made a plea deal with prosecutors. Kent owned Kent Jewelry — formerly located in Johnston, Rhode Island — which sold jewelry online primarily to Groupon and Zulily.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The identity theft charge will be served consecutive to his sentence for wire fraud.

Prosecutors said the scheme focused on a deal Kent made with a so-called “factoring” firm in Chicago.

Factoring firms buy invoices from companies at a discount to help those businesses get the capital they need to grow without having to wait for outstanding invoices to be paid.

As part of the plea, Kent said in court that he had submitted fraudulent invoices to the Chicago firm which resulted in payments to him of nearly $5 million.

Kent said he created hundreds of the fraudulent invoices; created and used a fraudulent clone of Chicago-based Groupon, Inc.’s website; enlisted co-conspirators to pose as Groupon employees; and opened bank accounts in the names of Groupon and Seattle-based Zulily, Inc., in order to deceive the Chicago company into believing it was receiving payments from the firms.

Kent was first charged on July 17 and later released on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 9.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release. Aggravated identity theft is punishable by up to 2 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release.

The matter was investigated by the Secret Service and the FBI.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s